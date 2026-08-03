Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Insider Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG - Get Free Report) insider Fiona McCarthy sold 1,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 426, for a total transaction of £6,926.76.

Fiona McCarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 37 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 406 per share, for a total transaction of £150.22.

On Friday, June 5th, Fiona McCarthy acquired 33 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 per share, for a total transaction of £151.47.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 34 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 443 per share, for a total transaction of £150.62.

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Close Brothers Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 6.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 433.20. 953,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,842. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 318.40 and a one year high of GBX 563.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 433.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 448.56. The stock has a market cap of £652.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 555 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 625 to GBX 470 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital Group cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 475 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 481.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBG

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

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