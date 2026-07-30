Insider Selling: CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Chairman Sells $13,148,365.23 in Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) Chairman James Quincey sold 145,947 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $13,148,365.23. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,066,024.97. The trade was a 54.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

James Quincey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, James Quincey sold 381,140 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $34,317,845.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, James Quincey sold 8,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.27. 7,837,842 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,414,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $379.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance remains the primary bullish catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, exceeding expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, including comparable EPS growth of approximately 9% to 10%. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted EPS of $0.97, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, exceeding expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook, including comparable EPS growth of approximately 9% to 10%. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing helped accelerate demand. Management said FIFA World Cup activation contributed to Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife also supported revenue and margin expansion. Coca-Cola lifts annual forecasts

Management said FIFA World Cup activation contributed to Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. Pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife also supported revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Citigroup raised their price targets to $104, $100, and $100, respectively, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $96. The consensus rating remains bullish, supporting the longer-term investment case.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Citigroup raised their price targets to $104, $100, and $100, respectively, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $96. The consensus rating remains bullish, supporting the longer-term investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply disruption but offering limited incremental upside. Fairlife production resumes

Most Fairlife production has resumed following a cyberattack, reducing the risk of a prolonged supply disruption but offering limited incremental upside. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and valuation are likely pressuring the stock. After gaining more than 20% in 2026 and trading at roughly 27 times earnings, Coca-Cola offers less valuation room for further near-term gains. HSBC downgraded the shares to Hold and said PepsiCo may provide better value.

After gaining more than 20% in 2026 and trading at roughly 27 times earnings, Coca-Cola offers less valuation room for further near-term gains. HSBC downgraded the shares to Hold and said PepsiCo may provide better value. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares for about $6.8 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The planned, tax-related nature of the transaction makes it a limited bearish signal.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CocaCola from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CocaCola from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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