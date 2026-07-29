Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $10,229,760.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $10,229,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 323,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,964,603.52. The trade was a 30.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brannin Mcbee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 93,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $6,606,720.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Brannin Mcbee sold 13,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $923,520.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 50,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $3,794,065.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $4,169,715.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $10,818,720.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $12,402,720.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,564,890.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 50,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $4,716,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $13,582,080.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Brannin Mcbee sold 55,500 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $5,234,760.00.

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CoreWeave Stock Down 9.6%

CoreWeave stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. 36,473,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,638,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 7.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $153.20.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised CoreWeave from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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