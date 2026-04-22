Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells 319,835 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 319,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $37,526,240.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 280,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,930,776.44. This represents a 53.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2,604,094 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $309,027,834.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 422,762 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $50,169,166.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 228,045 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $26,977,723.50.

On Friday, April 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $24,168,860.60.

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CoreWeave Trading Up 6.4%

CoreWeave stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.54. 31,791,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,840,107. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave's revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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