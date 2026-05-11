Insider Selling: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) SVP Sells 7,062 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) SVP Tami Stevenson sold 7,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $69,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,341.40. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Crawford & Company Price Performance

CRD.A stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,861. The company has a market capitalization of $487.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.83. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRD.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Crawford & Company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRD.A

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform.

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