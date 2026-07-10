Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 53,912 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $13,868,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,142,238.20. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $9,551,207.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 21,506 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $5,745,327.90.

On Monday, June 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $8,992,320.96.

On Monday, May 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $5,655,428.16.

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Datadog Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $11.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,594. The business's 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day moving average is $159.53. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.75, a PEG ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock worth $905,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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