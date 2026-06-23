Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total transaction of $4,418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $362,308.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $4,002,600.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $2,445,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,410,600.00.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,194. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 580.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Datadog by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. New Street Research set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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