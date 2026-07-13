Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $5,348,200.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $438,552.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total value of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $4,402,400.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total transaction of $4,418,400.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $4,002,600.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,600.00.

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Datadog Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $260.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,873. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.86, a P/E/G ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock worth $905,570,000 after buying an additional 1,439,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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