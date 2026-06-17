Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 5,371 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,909,136.06. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 7,252 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $1,937,371.80.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,078,550.00.

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Datadog Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of DDOG traded down $4.48 on Wednesday, reaching $226.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.4% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 93,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock worth $905,570,000 after buying an additional 1,439,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised Datadog’s target to $270 and said AI-related demand remains durable, reinforcing the bullish thesis around the company’s platform growth. Citi raises Datadog target to $270, citing durable AI-driven demand

Citi raised Datadog’s target to $270 and said AI-related demand remains durable, reinforcing the bullish thesis around the company’s platform growth. Positive Sentiment: Capital One boosted its target to $268 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that Datadog can keep outperforming as demand for its monitoring and AI products expands. Capital One adjusts price target on Datadog

Capital One boosted its target to $268 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that Datadog can keep outperforming as demand for its monitoring and AI products expands. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage of Datadog’s Dash conference highlighted more than 100 new AI and security features, supporting the view that the product pipeline remains a growth driver. Datadog Dash AI and Security Expansion

Recent coverage of Datadog’s Dash conference highlighted more than 100 new AI and security features, supporting the view that the product pipeline remains a growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including directors Amit Agarwal and Michael James Callahan and CRO Sean Michael Walters. The sales are routine, but they may slightly temper sentiment. Datadog insider trading alert

Several insiders sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including directors Amit Agarwal and Michael James Callahan and CRO Sean Michael Walters. The sales are routine, but they may slightly temper sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes Datadog’s valuation looks rich after a strong run, which could limit near-term upside even as fundamentals improve. Datadog stock valuation commentary

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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