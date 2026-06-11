Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 11,055 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 11,055 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total value of $4,314,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,801,755.52. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $21.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,808,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,792. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.17 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,930,000. Finally, BankChampaign National Association purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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