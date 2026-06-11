Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 25,436 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 25,436 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total value of $9,927,925.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,106,867.60. This trade represents a 76.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,033,517.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $52,170,955.20.

On Friday, June 5th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $34,086,949.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $30,140,665.04.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $35,552,666.10.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $33,092,263.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $72,001,868.77.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total value of $8,215,007.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,339 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $34,936,060.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $21.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.69. 7,826,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,011. The business's 50-day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.17 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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