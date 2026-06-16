Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 39,537 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $15,938,155.44. Following the sale, the director owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. The trade was a 36.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 62,403 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $23,728,740.75.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 71,640 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $27,256,870.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $18,543,200.54.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 26,964 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total transaction of $10,524,318.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,155,730.36.

On Monday, June 8th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 138,885 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $55,294,285.05.

On Friday, June 5th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total transaction of $36,129,040.48.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $38,338,563.20.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $32,501,672.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $35,684,707.70.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.07. 6,308,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,451. The company's fifty day moving average is $269.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.19. The firm has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,578,000 after acquiring an additional 631,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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