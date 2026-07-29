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Insider Selling: Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,832,277.26 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026

Key Points

  • Major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of Ethos Technologies at an average price of $19.46, totaling $3.83 million. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing, following several other insider sales in July and May.
  • Ethos Technologies shares rose 5.5% to $19.84 in Wednesday trading, with volume of about 1.05 million shares—roughly twice its average volume. The company has a $1.25 billion market capitalization and a 52-week range of $9.45 to $32.50.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive: the stock has an overall “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $25.67, despite two firms assigning sell ratings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 28th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $2,232,808.20.
  • On Monday, July 20th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 18,386 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $346,943.82.
  • On Friday, July 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 20,534 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $383,575.12.
  • On Friday, July 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 23,417 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $442,112.96.
  • On Thursday, July 23rd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,297 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,206,440.82.
  • On Friday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25.
  • On Thursday, May 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ LIFE traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 1,049,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,296. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.30. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.67.

View Our Latest Report on LIFE

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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