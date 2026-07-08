Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 2,045,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,843.44. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,798 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $17,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $51,893.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $10,572.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $112,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $54,150.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

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EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 141,457 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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