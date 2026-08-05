Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $121,300.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,021,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,522,966.27. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $118,300.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,971 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $19,769.13.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,798 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $17,980.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,179 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $51,893.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,052 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $10,572.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $112,600.00.

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EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 106,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $152.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of EverCommerce from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

Further Reading

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