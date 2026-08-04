Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 515 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) EVP Angelique Okeke sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.49, for a total transaction of $208,312.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,057.60. The trade was a 18.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock traded up $5.90 on Tuesday, hitting $412.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,168,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,098. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $435.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.The company had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $416.62.

View Our Latest Report on F5

F5 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. F5 stock and earnings information

F5’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $4.73 versus the $4.00 consensus estimate and revenue of $865.1 million versus $834.6 million expected. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year, while the company maintained fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. F5 SecureIQLab report

F5 was placed in the “Leader” tier of SecureIQLab’s 2026 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Comparative Report, supporting the company’s positioning in cloud web application and API protection. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. F5 analyst price targets

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $461 and retained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained an equal-weight rating. The consensus rating remains “Hold,” with an average target of $416.62. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders reported sales executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. The transactions included sales by the CFO, CTO and multiple executive vice presidents, totaling roughly $1.30 million on August 3, in addition to a director’s previously reported $1.56 million sale. These planned sales may create a modest overhang, although they do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in F5 by 15,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $298,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in F5 by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $244,781,000 after acquiring an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here