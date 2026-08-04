Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) insider John Anthony Maddison sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $405,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,115.05. This trade represents a 42.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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F5 Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,098. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $435.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $401.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.32.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. F5 had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 21.95%.The company had revenue of $865.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. F5's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $461.00 price target (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $416.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in F5 by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in F5 by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,059 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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