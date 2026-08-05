Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells 3,425 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 3,425 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.95, for a total transaction of $749,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 7,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,635,775.45. The trade was a 31.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Markus Gloeckler sold 829 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $205,592.00.

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First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.80. 3,235,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average of $225.13. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.47 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 32.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $229.00 price target (down from $249.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.44.

Read Our Latest Report on FSLR

Key Headlines Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Solar’s second-quarter earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook remain supportive. The company previously reported adjusted EPS of $3.92 versus the $2.90 consensus, while revenue was broadly in line with expectations. Analysts also continue to highlight the company’s contracted backlog and potential undervaluation. ETFs in Spotlight as First Solar Shares Jump Post Q2 Earnings Beat

First Solar’s second-quarter earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook remain supportive. The company previously reported adjusted EPS of $3.92 versus the $2.90 consensus, while revenue was broadly in line with expectations. Analysts also continue to highlight the company’s contracted backlog and potential undervaluation. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the Trump administration may consider tariffs or a price floor for solar-panel raw materials have boosted expectations for stronger protection of U.S. manufacturers, potentially benefiting First Solar’s domestic production footprint. Solar Stocks Rally on Potential Pro-Solar Policy

Reports that the Trump administration may consider tariffs or a price floor for solar-panel raw materials have boosted expectations for stronger protection of U.S. manufacturers, potentially benefiting First Solar’s domestic production footprint. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports of heavy First Solar call-option buying and a Guggenheim analyst’s positive price outlook indicate continued bullish positioning among some traders and analysts. First Solar Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Recent reports of heavy First Solar call-option buying and a Guggenheim analyst’s positive price outlook indicate continued bullish positioning among some traders and analysts. Neutral Sentiment: SolarEdge’s earnings beat and stronger European and battery demand are drawing attention to the broader solar sector, but its sharp post-earnings reversal underscores the volatility and uncertain sentiment affecting solar-equipment stocks. SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

SolarEdge’s earnings beat and stronger European and battery demand are drawing attention to the broader solar sector, but its sharp post-earnings reversal underscores the volatility and uncertain sentiment affecting solar-equipment stocks. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are publicizing a securities class action against First Solar and certain officers. The complaints allege that the company inadequately disclosed tariff risks, Series 6 module underutilization and challenges related to expanding South Carolina operations. The allegations have not been proven, but the legal overhang may pressure the stock and raise concerns about potential costs or reputational damage. Investors in the stated February 26, 2025–February 24, 2026 class period face an August 24 lead-plaintiff deadline. First Solar Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,040,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $375,122,000 after acquiring an additional 854,919 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $200,109,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,663.8% in the 4th quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 666,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $174,059,000 after purchasing an additional 642,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $459,917,000 after purchasing an additional 564,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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