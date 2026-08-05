Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells 829 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 829 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $205,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,647,216. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Markus Gloeckler sold 3,425 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.95, for a total transaction of $749,903.75.

Get First Solar alerts: Sign Up

First Solar Trading Down 2.8%

FSLR traded down $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $236.80. 3,235,051 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.13. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.47 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.90 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 32.47%.First Solar's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of First Solar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,138,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $224,540,000 after buying an additional 258,204 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,054.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,219 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,626,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Solar from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Freedom Capital upgraded First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Solar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Solar’s second-quarter earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook remain supportive. The company previously reported adjusted EPS of $3.92 versus the $2.90 consensus, while revenue was broadly in line with expectations. Analysts also continue to highlight the company’s contracted backlog and potential undervaluation. ETFs in Spotlight as First Solar Shares Jump Post Q2 Earnings Beat

First Solar’s second-quarter earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook remain supportive. The company previously reported adjusted EPS of $3.92 versus the $2.90 consensus, while revenue was broadly in line with expectations. Analysts also continue to highlight the company’s contracted backlog and potential undervaluation. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the Trump administration may consider tariffs or a price floor for solar-panel raw materials have boosted expectations for stronger protection of U.S. manufacturers, potentially benefiting First Solar’s domestic production footprint. Solar Stocks Rally on Potential Pro-Solar Policy

Reports that the Trump administration may consider tariffs or a price floor for solar-panel raw materials have boosted expectations for stronger protection of U.S. manufacturers, potentially benefiting First Solar’s domestic production footprint. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports of heavy First Solar call-option buying and a Guggenheim analyst’s positive price outlook indicate continued bullish positioning among some traders and analysts. First Solar Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Recent reports of heavy First Solar call-option buying and a Guggenheim analyst’s positive price outlook indicate continued bullish positioning among some traders and analysts. Neutral Sentiment: SolarEdge’s earnings beat and stronger European and battery demand are drawing attention to the broader solar sector, but its sharp post-earnings reversal underscores the volatility and uncertain sentiment affecting solar-equipment stocks. SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

SolarEdge’s earnings beat and stronger European and battery demand are drawing attention to the broader solar sector, but its sharp post-earnings reversal underscores the volatility and uncertain sentiment affecting solar-equipment stocks. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are publicizing a securities class action against First Solar and certain officers. The complaints allege that the company inadequately disclosed tariff risks, Series 6 module underutilization and challenges related to expanding South Carolina operations. The allegations have not been proven, but the legal overhang may pressure the stock and raise concerns about potential costs or reputational damage. Investors in the stated February 26, 2025–February 24, 2026 class period face an August 24 lead-plaintiff deadline. First Solar Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here