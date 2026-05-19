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Insider Selling: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
FirstCash logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • FirstCash CFO R. Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares on May 18 at an average price of $227.29, totaling about $454,580. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • After the transaction, Orr directly owned 35,734 shares valued at roughly $8.12 million, a 5.3% decrease in his ownership stake. The article also notes a separate sale of 1,000 shares at $227.32 the same day.
  • FirstCash recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.69 versus the $2.30 consensus and revenue of $1.05 billion, up 25.7% year over year. Analysts remain generally positive, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $198.
  • Five stocks we like better than FirstCash.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $454,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,121,980.86. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

R Douglas Orr also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 18th, R Douglas Orr sold 1,000 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.32, for a total value of $227,320.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 276,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,858. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. FirstCash's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,956 shares of the company's stock worth $649,040,000 after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,169,281 shares of the company's stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,699 shares of the company's stock worth $166,367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,170 shares of the company's stock worth $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 794,005 shares of the company's stock worth $149,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

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