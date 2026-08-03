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Insider Selling: Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Insider Sells C$23,715.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Frontera Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gramercy Funds Management sold 2,635 Frontera Energy shares at C$9.00 each on July 29, generating C$23,715. The sale reduced its position by 0.12%, leaving it with 2.20 million shares worth approximately C$19.76 million.
  • The insider also reported multiple additional sales on July 29 and July 31, all at C$9.00 per share, indicating a broader reduction in its Frontera Energy holdings.
  • Frontera Energy shares were flat at C$8.94, while the company reported a quarterly loss of C$0.31 per share, C$62.62 million in revenue, and negative profitability metrics. The company is also pursuing the sale of its interests in 17 Colombian blocks and related assets, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC - Get Free Report) insider Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 2,635 shares of Frontera Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$23,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,195,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$19,763,343. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1,455 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$13,095.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 2,050 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$18,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 540 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$4,860.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 2,285 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$20,565.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 375 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$3,375.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 29th, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 460 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$4,140.00.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 400 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 725 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$6,525.00.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 565 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$5,085.00.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 150 shares of Frontera Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350.00.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FEC remained flat at C$8.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 43,191 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,118. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.95. Frontera Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.96 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 147.46%.The business had revenue of C$62.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company dedicated to energy-focused investments in South America, including a significant footprint in midstream assets in Colombia, such as Puerto Bahia and the ODL pipeline as well as exploration and development assets with interests in 18 blocks in Colombia and Guyana. Frontera has entered into a transaction pursuant to which its interest in the 17 blocks in Colombia together with its Proagrollanos and Agrocascada assets, are being sold, with closing expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

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