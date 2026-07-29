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Insider Selling: Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Insider Sells £44,989.90 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Fuller, Smith & Turner logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Richard Fuller sold 6,163 Fuller, Smith & Turner shares at an average price of GBX 730, generating proceeds of approximately £44,990.
  • The stock rose 2.0% to GBX 750.40 during mid-day trading, with volume exceeding twice its average; shares remain below the one-year high of GBX 776.
  • Analysts maintain a positive outlook, with the stock carrying a consensus “Buy” rating and a target price of GBX 770.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fuller, Smith & Turner.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA - Get Free Report) insider Richard Fuller sold 6,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730, for a total transaction of £44,989.90.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of LON FSTA traded up GBX 14.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 750.40. The company had a trading volume of 103,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 692.23. The company has a market capitalization of £393.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.77. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 544 and a one year high of GBX 776.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 47.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £397.80 million for the quarter. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 29.5042322 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 770.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest.

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