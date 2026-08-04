Insider Selling: Generac (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $974,450.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $974,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,071,961.92. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00.

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Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $17.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.03. 1,682,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.22 and a 200 day moving average of $225.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,423,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $330,557,000 after acquiring an additional 806,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $313,619,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Generac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,003,000 after acquiring an additional 128,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,876 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $202,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,870,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $282.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Generac

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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