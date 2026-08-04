Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,954,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,160,851.23. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Daniel Patrick O'day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. 10,084,002 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $0.51. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650--0.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported a quarterly loss of $6.75 per share, which was better than analysts’ expected loss of approximately $7.07–$7.26 per share. Product sales increased 8% year over year and exceeded Wall Street estimates, providing support for the shares. Gilead Sciences Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Gilead reported a quarterly loss of $6.75 per share, which was better than analysts’ expected loss of approximately $7.07–$7.26 per share. Product sales increased 8% year over year and exceeded Wall Street estimates, providing support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: HIV medicines delivered double-digit sales growth. Yeztugo, Gilead’s newer HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis drug, narrowly beat sales expectations, keeping attention on its potential to become a major long-term growth driver. Gilead’s High-Profile HIV Drug Beat

HIV medicines delivered double-digit sales growth. Yeztugo, Gilead’s newer HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis drug, narrowly beat sales expectations, keeping attention on its potential to become a major long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: California’s highest court ruled in Gilead’s favor in a product-liability case, finding that drugmakers do not have a legal duty to develop an even safer alternative when an existing medicine is considered safe. The decision reduces a potentially significant legal risk. California Court Rules for Gilead

California’s highest court ruled in Gilead’s favor in a product-liability case, finding that drugmakers do not have a legal duty to develop an even safer alternative when an existing medicine is considered safe. The decision reduces a potentially significant legal risk. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead posted a quarterly loss because of costs associated with recent acquisitions, although its underlying operating performance benefited from stronger HIV demand. Gilead Second-Quarter Sales Rise

Gilead posted a quarterly loss because of costs associated with recent acquisitions, although its underlying operating performance benefited from stronger HIV demand. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered its full-year Veklury forecast after sales of the COVID-19 treatment plunged 81% in the quarter. This highlights continuing pressure on a legacy revenue stream. Gilead Swings to Loss on R&D Costs

Management lowered its full-year Veklury forecast after sales of the COVID-19 treatment plunged 81% in the quarter. This highlights continuing pressure on a legacy revenue stream. Negative Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance of $30.1 billion to $30.4 billion is below the $30.5 billion analyst consensus, which may limit enthusiasm despite better-than-expected EPS guidance. AIDS Healthcare Foundation also criticized Gilead’s pricing and business practices, adding reputational pressure. AHF Crowns Gilead Corporate Welfare King

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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