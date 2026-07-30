Insider Selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells 21,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $3,781,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,274.08. This represents a 29.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peter Kalmbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total transaction of $4,580,577.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 11,903 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.61, for a total value of $1,864,128.83.

On Friday, May 8th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 11,790 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,792,315.80.

On Monday, May 11th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.65. 759,810 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,665. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $191.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Globe Life's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Report on GL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 23.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here