Insider Selling: Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,480,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,798,400. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $51,740.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $41,360.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $18,040.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $17,252.00.

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Gloo Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of GLOO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 927,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gloo Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $242.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gloo by 263.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gloo by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 301,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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