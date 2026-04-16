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Insider Selling: Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Director Sells 676 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Heico logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares at an average price of $223 for a total of $150,748, disclosed in an SEC filing for the April 15 transaction.
  • Heico shares traded down to $217.47 with 95,671 shares changing hands (below the 322,907 average); the company has a market cap of about $30.34 billion and a P/E of 42.97.
  • Heico's latest quarter beat analysts' EPS expectations while revenue was roughly in line, with a net margin of 15.38% and return on equity of 16.57%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Heico.

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A - Get Free Report) Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $150,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI.A traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.47. 95,671 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day moving average of $244.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $279.66.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $997.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Heico had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heico Corporation NYSE: HEI.A is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heico (NYSE:HEI.A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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