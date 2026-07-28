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Insider Selling: Hershey (NYSE:HSY) CFO Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Hershey logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hershey CFO Steven Voskuil sold 1,500 shares for $255,000 at an average price of $170 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. He retains 53,195 shares worth approximately $9.04 million.
  • Hershey shares recently traded at $181.75, near the lower end of their 52-week range of $161.43 to $239.48. The company reported quarterly EPS of $2.35, exceeding estimates, while revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $3.10 billion.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $1.452, equal to a 3.2% annualized yield, but its payout ratio is high at 108.19%. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $208.28.
  • Interested in Hershey? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) CFO Steven Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,043,150. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.75. 557,905 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $239.48. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hershey's payout ratio is presently 108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on Hershey in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hershey from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $208.28.

View Our Latest Report on HSY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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