Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 18,785 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) SVP Kirt Karros sold 18,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2%

HPE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,391,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797,539. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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