Insider Selling: Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) CTO Sells 5,940 Shares

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) CTO Luke Roy Swanson sold 5,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $145,351.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 483,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,599.08. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Luke Roy Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Luke Roy Swanson sold 5,940 shares of Ibotta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $208,731.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Luke Roy Swanson sold 5,940 shares of Ibotta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $195,901.20.

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Ibotta Trading Down 5.1%

Ibotta stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 570,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,386. Ibotta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.48 million, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of -0.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.45. Ibotta had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.The firm had revenue of $82.48 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ibotta, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ibotta from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Ibotta from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on Ibotta in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ibotta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ibotta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ibotta

Ibotta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ibotta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Ibotta reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, well above consensus estimates of approximately $0.06-$0.40 and up from $0.08 a year earlier. Revenue reached $88.91 million, increasing 3.4% year over year and exceeding expectations. Ibotta Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ibotta reported adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, well above consensus estimates of approximately $0.06-$0.40 and up from $0.08 a year earlier. Revenue reached $88.91 million, increasing 3.4% year over year and exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Partnership expansion supports growth: Ibotta and 7-Eleven announced a performance-based promotions partnership, potentially broadening Ibotta’s retail network and increasing consumer engagement and advertiser demand. 7-Eleven and Ibotta Partnership

Ibotta and 7-Eleven announced a performance-based promotions partnership, potentially broadening Ibotta’s retail network and increasing consumer engagement and advertiser demand. Positive Sentiment: Forward guidance was better than expected: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $86 million to $90 million, above the $85.7 million consensus estimate, and said it is targeting mid-single-digit growth exiting 2026. Ibotta Q3 Revenue Forecast

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $86 million to $90 million, above the $85.7 million consensus estimate, and said it is targeting mid-single-digit growth exiting 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $45 price target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $40 but maintained an Equal Weight rating. Analyst Rating Updates

Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $45 price target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $40 but maintained an Equal Weight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus is shifting to execution: The earnings call highlighted network-driven growth, but investors will likely watch whether new partnerships translate into sustained revenue acceleration and improved profitability.

The earnings call highlighted network-driven growth, but investors will likely watch whether new partnerships translate into sustained revenue acceleration and improved profitability. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and profitability concerns: The stock surged approximately 48% following the earnings release, creating conditions for a pullback. Despite the earnings beat, Ibotta continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity, while quarterly revenue growth remains modest. Ibotta Jumps After Q2 Earnings

Institutional Trading of Ibotta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ibotta by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,896 shares of the company's stock worth $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 232,027 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ibotta by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 407,936 shares of the company's stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ibotta by 3,449.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,890 shares of the company's stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 359,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ibotta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,479 shares of the company's stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ibotta Company Profile

Ibotta NYSE: IBTA is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

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