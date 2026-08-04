Insider Selling: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) SVP Sells $199,707.48 in Stock

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) SVP Ryan Fisher sold 2,709 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $199,707.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,025.84. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Ingevity Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NGVT traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. 279,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,636. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Ingevity Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $312.20 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 284.70% and a net margin of 4.65%.Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingevity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ingevity from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ingevity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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