Insider Selling: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Sells 71,699 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 71,699 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $6,854,424.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,340,456 shares in the company, valued at $128,147,593.60. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Abuhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Jack Abuhoff sold 76,991 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $7,358,799.78.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Jack Abuhoff sold 94,460 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $8,613,807.40.

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Innodata Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Innodata stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INOD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BWS Financial reiterated a "top pick" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Innodata from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Key Stories Impacting Innodata

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says Innodata’s first-quarter results and raised guidance triggered a major momentum surge, reinforcing the company’s AI/data infrastructure growth story. Benzinga article

Recent commentary says Innodata’s first-quarter results and raised guidance triggered a major momentum surge, reinforcing the company’s AI/data infrastructure growth story. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the bullish case after the strong earnings release.

Wedbush raised its price target on Innodata to $100 and kept an outperform rating, which supports the bullish case after the strong earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles continue to frame INOD as an AI data-center play, helping sustain investor enthusiasm around the stock’s long-term growth narrative. Yahoo Finance article

Multiple articles continue to frame INOD as an AI data-center play, helping sustain investor enthusiasm around the stock’s long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group cut several earnings estimates for 2026-2027, but its revised numbers still indicate solid growth, leaving the valuation debate unresolved.

Maxim Group cut several earnings estimates for 2026-2027, but its revised numbers still indicate solid growth, leaving the valuation debate unresolved. Negative Sentiment: Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, and COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares, signaling meaningful insider selling after the stock’s big run. InsiderTrades article

Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 30,000 shares, and COO Ashok Mishra sold 242,901 shares, signaling meaningful insider selling after the stock’s big run. Negative Sentiment: Another director, Stewart R. Massey, sold 10,000 shares, adding to concerns that insiders may be locking in gains. InsiderTrades article

Another director, Stewart R. Massey, sold 10,000 shares, adding to concerns that insiders may be locking in gains. Negative Sentiment: Reports of heavy put-option buying suggest some traders are hedging against downside after INOD’s rapid post-earnings rally. American Banking News article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,968 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,320 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 30.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 16.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1,527.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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