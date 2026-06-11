Insider Selling: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells 338 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intuit Stock Down 2.6%

INTU stock traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,114,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.27 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Positano Wealth Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $5,407,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 667 shares of the software maker's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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