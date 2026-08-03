Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Sells $11,500.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) insider Carol Ann Clements sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 183,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,402. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts: Sign Up

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 31,808,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,337,324. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 45.92% and a negative net margin of 9.32%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274,892 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here