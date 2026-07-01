Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 65,999 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 65,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $5,941,889.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,592,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $413,439,097.11. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 43,056 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $3,726,066.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $3,659,175.52.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00.

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JFrog Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,912,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.55 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark started coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.62.

View Our Latest Report on FROG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in JFrog by 242.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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