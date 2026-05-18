Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 117,500 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 117,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $7,494,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,340,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $213,075,331.08. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Frederic Simon sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $1,258,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Frederic Simon sold 55,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $2,658,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Frederic Simon sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $420,800.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Frederic Simon sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00.

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JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.75 on Monday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,839. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 242.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.74.

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JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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