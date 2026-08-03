Insider Selling: Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) CFO Sells 8,817 Shares of Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) CFO Vaseem Mahboob sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $199,352.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,766.02. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vaseem Mahboob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Vaseem Mahboob sold 5,391 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $128,305.80.

On Thursday, July 30th, Vaseem Mahboob sold 3,980 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $90,545.00.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

Kestra Medical Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,369,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,851 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,356 shares of the company's stock worth $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 428,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,970 shares of the company's stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 179,885 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 951,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 612,343 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMTS

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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