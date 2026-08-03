Insider Selling: Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells $178,511.04 in Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 7,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $178,511.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 549,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,097.60. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Brian Daniel Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Daniel Webster sold 13,017 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $311,366.64.

On Friday, July 31st, Brian Daniel Webster sold 8,948 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $202,224.80.

On Monday, June 15th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $312,150.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $314,400.00.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Kestra Medical Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 373,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,856. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kestra Medical Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,369,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 951,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 612,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $11,036,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 428,996 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $9,282,000.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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