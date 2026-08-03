Insider Selling: Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells $202,224.80 in Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 8,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $202,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,206,983.20. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Brian Daniel Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Daniel Webster sold 13,017 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $311,366.64.

On Thursday, July 30th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 7,857 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $178,511.04.

On Monday, June 15th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $312,150.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $314,400.00.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

KMTS stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 138.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kestra Medical Technologies

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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