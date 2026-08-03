Insider Selling: Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells $311,366.64 in Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 13,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $311,366.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 527,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,608,590.80. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Brian Daniel Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Brian Daniel Webster sold 8,948 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $202,224.80.

On Thursday, July 30th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 7,857 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $178,511.04.

On Monday, June 15th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $312,150.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $314,400.00.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMTS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $30.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. Equities analysts predict that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kestra Medical Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMTS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 39.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth about $603,000.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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