Insider Selling: Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells $56,548.80 in Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Timothy Moran sold 2,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $56,548.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,357.20. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ KMTS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 138.35%.The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMTS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kestra Medical Technologies

Institutional Trading of Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,925 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

Further Reading

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