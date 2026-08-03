Insider Selling: Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells 5,936 Shares

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Alfred Ford, Jr. sold 5,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,103.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,902,696.60. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Up 5.1%

Kestra Medical Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,369,429 shares of the company's stock worth $115,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 951,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 612,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,036,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,356 shares of the company's stock worth $44,775,000 after buying an additional 428,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,282,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMTS

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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