Insider Selling: Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $259,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,914.14. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $274,120.00.

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Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,761,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.40 and a beta of 0.86. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $37.79.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 173,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVYO. Barclays dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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