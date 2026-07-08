Insider Selling: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $272,076.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $272,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,418. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, John Sheldon Peters sold 3,608 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $191,007.52.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 1,735 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $92,249.95.

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Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND traded down $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,752. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.51 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,305,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,822,000 after buying an additional 26,312 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 600,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,769,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $98.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMND

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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