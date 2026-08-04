Insider Selling: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) CFO Sells 47,748 Shares of Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 47,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $2,139,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,983,526.40. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erik Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Erik Weaver sold 22,000 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $719,180.00.

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Life Time Group Price Performance

Life Time Group stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. 3,194,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,984. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Life Time Group by 286.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Life Time Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $54.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTH

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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