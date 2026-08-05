Insider Selling: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells 4,000 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $219,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,120,027.42. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Philip Coghlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Monday, June 1st, John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $175,960.00.

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Life360 Stock Down 3.9%

Life360 stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 462,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,528. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $47,097,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life360 by 455.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 379,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Life360 by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter worth $21,720,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Life360 by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,296 shares of the company's stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 308,632 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Life360 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life360 from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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