Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Insider Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) insider Martin South sold 7,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,348,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,913.68. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,164. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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