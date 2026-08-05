Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells $102,398.40 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $102,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,024,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,700.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Eugene Nonko sold 7,778 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $96,836.10.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,667 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,337.50.

On Monday, August 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $41,156.28.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 9,524 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $133,812.20.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $69,575.60.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 10,843 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $149,416.54.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,622 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $91,780.92.

On Monday, July 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 8,205 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $108,962.40.

On Monday, July 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 3,282 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $43,584.96.

On Monday, July 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 4,952 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $68,684.24.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,902. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $764.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.42. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 301.42%. The firm had revenue of $316.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 680.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,367,896 shares of the company's stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 309,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,061,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 206,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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