Insider Selling: Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 3,510 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $2,106,035.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 638,946 shares in the company, valued at $383,373,989.46. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Medpace Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $14.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $585.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 580,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,017. The business's 50-day moving average price is $498.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.41. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.00 and a 52 week high of $677.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a $600.00 price objective on Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $584.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Medpace by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211,411 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,920,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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