Insider Selling: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 53,336 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,870.32. Following the sale, the president owned 1,483,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,225,271.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $2,581,462.40.

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Moderna Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $6.40 on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. 12,367,572 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,082,071. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.05. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 143.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business's revenue was up 260.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.52) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Trending Headlines about Moderna

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA briefing documents for Moderna’s seasonal flu vaccine candidate appear more constructive than investors feared, easing concerns ahead of the June 18 advisory committee meeting and supporting hopes for approval. Article Title

FDA briefing documents for Moderna’s seasonal flu vaccine candidate appear more constructive than investors feared, easing concerns ahead of the June 18 advisory committee meeting and supporting hopes for approval. Positive Sentiment: FDA staff reviewers said Moderna’s flu-shot data may support effectiveness in adults age 65 and older, which could strengthen the case for approval and eventual commercialization. Article Title

FDA staff reviewers said Moderna’s flu-shot data may support effectiveness in adults age 65 and older, which could strengthen the case for approval and eventual commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Moderna announced organizational changes, including a new chief commercial officer and expanded responsibilities for President Stephen Hoge, signaling more focus on execution ahead of potential product launches in 2027 and 2028. Article Title

Moderna announced organizational changes, including a new chief commercial officer and expanded responsibilities for President Stephen Hoge, signaling more focus on execution ahead of potential product launches in 2027 and 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Moderna said it will host an Investor Event/Science Day on June 25, which may provide updates on its research pipeline and long-term growth plans. Article Title

Moderna said it will host an Investor Event/Science Day on June 25, which may provide updates on its research pipeline and long-term growth plans. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported Moderna is interested in investing in production facilities in Germany, potentially taking advantage of BioNTech plant closures, but this is still an early strategic discussion rather than a confirmed financial catalyst. Article Title

Reuters reported Moderna is interested in investing in production facilities in Germany, potentially taking advantage of BioNTech plant closures, but this is still an early strategic discussion rather than a confirmed financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted FDA reviewers also raised questions about the evidence package for Moderna’s flu vaccine, so any approval-related gains could face volatility around the upcoming panel vote. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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